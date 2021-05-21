Rapid Antigen Tests For COVID Detection To Be Done At All CHCs, PHCs In Uttarakhand

Top
 The Hawk |  21 May 2021 3:40 PM GMT

Dehradun: With the second wave of the coronavirus spreading fast in rural areas of Uttarakhand, the state government on Friday decided to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests at all community health centres and primary health centres. The chief medical officers of all districts have been asked to make arrangements for conducting the tests at all the CHCs and PHCs in their areas. Making Rapid Antigen Tests available to people at all CHCs and PHCs is a must for the early treatment of those infected with the virus at all levels, the order issued by Health Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said. —PTI

