Rajnath Singh Congratulates Pushkar Singh Dhami For Taking Oath As Uttarakhand CM

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated BJP's Pushkar Singh Dhami for taking oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister and said the state will move forward on the path of development under his leadership.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Hearty congratulations to Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. I believe that the state will move forward on the path of development under the good governance and leadership of young and very energetic Dhamiji. I wish him all the best for his successful tenure."

"Also, I congratulate all those who have been sworn in as ministers today. My best wishes to all for this new 'Team Uttarakhand' under the leadership of Dhamiji continues to work with full strength and commitment," he added.

A day after being elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday. The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but Dhami became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months. Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on Friday. —ANI