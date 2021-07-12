Rahul asks Cong workers to help people hit by cloudbursts in Himachal, U''khand

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi prayed for the safety of the people of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday and asked the party workers to lend a helping hand to those affected due to incidents of cloudburst in the two states.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. I appeal to Congress workers in all affected areas to lend a helping hand. Please stay safe," he wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag "#cloudburst".

Incessant monsoon rains triggered cloudbursts, flash floods and widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh and videos showing the gushing waters in Dharamshala, a popular tourist destination, went viral on the social media.

All flights to Dharamshala were cancelled after the floods. —PTI