Rahul asks Cong workers to help people hit by cloudbursts in Himachal, U''khand

 The Hawk |  12 July 2021 5:32 PM GMT

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi prayed for the safety of the people of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday and asked the party workers to lend a helping hand to those affected due to incidents of cloudburst in the two states.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. I appeal to Congress workers in all affected areas to lend a helping hand. Please stay safe," he wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag "#cloudburst".

Incessant monsoon rains triggered cloudbursts, flash floods and widespread destruction in Himachal Pradesh and videos showing the gushing waters in Dharamshala, a popular tourist destination, went viral on the social media.

All flights to Dharamshala were cancelled after the floods. —PTI

Updated : 12 July 2021 5:32 PM GMT
