Products of IMPCL should be popularised

Almora (The Hawk): Indian Medicines Pharmaceuticals Corporation Limited, in District Almora (Uttarakhand) is a premier company under Union Ayush Minstry for production of Ayurvedic medicines at economical prices and reliable purity and quality. But its products are not seen anywhere in the market except at government-dispensary of Delhi government. There also, not complete range of products especially pain-relief oil are always out of stock. Even website of the Company is not working so that desiring ones may be able to know its complete product-range and addresses of distributors and dealers.

Union Ayush Ministry should ensure proper working of Indian Medicines Pharmaceuticals Corporation Limited with its website properly working also showing addresses of distributors and dealers for its entire product-range. In case the company does not have a network of distributors and dealers, it should immediately appoint them so that people may be benefitted through economical and reliable range of Ayurvedic medicines.

