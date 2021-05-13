Plasma therapy beneficial if treated during first week of Covid symptoms: AIIMS Medics

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that Convalescent plasma works by providing antibodies. Its use neutralizes the virus in infected individuals. He said that when a person becomes infected with a microbe, his body's immune system works to produce antibodies to fight against it. These antibodies are present in the blood plasma and increase their numbers towards recovery from the disease. This causes the virus to end quickly. He said that the patient becomes healthy quickly after recovery from this process. Professor Ravikant said that AIIMS has all facilities for plasma therapy. Who have recovered from Corona, those should donate plasma to save the lives of others.

Dr. Gita Negi, HOD of Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank AIIMS, said that so far 146 covid patients have been given plasma therapy in AIIMS. Corona-infected person can donate plasma after fully recovering. Plasma is collected after extracting blood from the donor's body by apheresis technique. Plasma can also be taken with normal blood donation if apheresis is not facilitated. she said that plasma therapy is an off-level therapy. Treatment is useful if this therapy is used within 7 days of the onset of corona symptoms. Dr. Gita said that 55 percent plasma is present in the blood of a healthy person. All the resources, equipment and trained staff for plasma therapy at AIIMS Rishikesh are available at an adequate level.

Who can donate plasma ?

Any corona-infected person aged 18 to 65 years can donate plasma after 28 days. A donor with an AB group can donate plasma to anyone. Whereas a patient with 'O' group can take plasma of donor with any other group. Before using this therapy, an antibody test of the donor is done. Dr. Ashish Jain and Dr. Daljit Kaur Transfusion Medicine AIIMS says that sufficient amount of antibodies in donor's blood is necessary. They said that this process takes about 2 hours and this technique is completely safe. This does not adversely affect the health of the person donating the plasma.