Plasma Donation By COVID-19 Recovered Patients Is The Need Of The Hour: Young Indians

Dehradun (The Hawk): Like most other states, Uttarakhand is passing through very challenging times due to the severe second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The number of cases is growing every day, throwing normal life out of gear with an extensive load on State's healthcare system which is operating beyond its capacity.

We all know that our police professionals have been on the forefront in helping the citizens and managing the law and order situation across Uttarakhand since the first Nationwide lockdown announced in 2020. While serving the citizens in this unprecedented times, many of our police officials have come in contact with the virus and most of them were able to defeat COVID-19 while we have lost some of them.

Plasma therapy has been able to save many lives of COVID-19 affected people, the therapy is quite effective if given at the right time, not withstanding the fact that conclusive research on the subject has not yet been done. Many people who have recovered from COVID-19 are not coming forward to donate their plasma due to a host of factors. To encourage citizens who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma, Young Indians (Yi), Dehradun Chapter in association with Uttarakhand Police, Government of Uttarakhand is organizing a COVID-19 Anti Body Test drive for the police officials and citizens at large who have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 45 days.

The drive is supported by Aashiyana, Blood Friends and Neetu Lohia Foundation. The drive is aimed at conducting the COVID-19 Anti body test for more than 700 police officials in 4 days which has started on 9th May 2021. More than 130 police people got tested on the first day today.

Shri Ashok Kumar, DGP, Uttarakhand during his address appreciated the efforts of Yi and Aashiyana, Blood Friends & Neetu Lohia Foundation of who have comes forward to take a lead in this noble initiative. He mentioned that the officials who have recovered and developed anti bodies post their recovery will be encouraged to donate their plasma for needy people. Shri Ashok Kumar, DGP Uttarakhand urged citizens to come forward and donate plasma and help each other in this hour of need.