Panchgavya obtained from cow beneficial in checking Corona













Haridwar (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Gau Sewa Ayog in conjunction with Vedlakshana Godham Mahateerth Pathmeda organised a seminar on importance of cow and its products for mankind and universe. The seminar was organised as a part of ongoing Vedlakshna Gauganga Kripa kalyan Mahotsav. The topic of discussion was to realize the essential use of Panchgavyamrit which are five products made from cow and making their use compulsory for the benefit of mankind.

The convener of the seminar Malookpeethadheshwar Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rajendra Das said that working for the welfare of cows was itself a work of merit. Swami Krishnanand said that whenever there is danger on cows, the saints fraternity rise to the occasion to save the cows.

In the ongoing pandemic, use of Panchgavya, five products from cow-milk, Ghee, curd, urine and cow dung are a must to keep the infection at bay, the seer said.

The cow must be worshipped for its use to the environment including man in the form of medicines and food items. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Umakantanand said that cow was not only an animal but a divine being. We must launch a campaign for the spread of use of cow products as medicines.

Swami Harichetananand said that Panchgavya amrit must reach every house and the government must come forward for this noble mission. He said the first vaccine obtained in the universe against any viral infection is from cow's urine. We must produce scientific evidence for this before the world.

Member of Bhartiya Jeev Jantu Board Rajeev Gupta said that medicines made from. Cow products had the capacity to fight against Corona virus. He said that medicines of Vedlakshna Gaumata were dedicated to the mankind. So for leading a safe kife, one shall have to use medicines made from cow products.

Swami Vivekanand opined of setting up a Gaumata temple Pathmeda in Uttarakhand. During the seminar, Ramanandacharya Shri Rambhadracharya, Swami Gyananand, Chidanand Muni of Parmarth Niketan, Swami Prakhar Dass, Swami Gyandev of Nirmal Akhara, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Virendranand, Vice President of Uttarakhand Gau sEwa Ayog Rajendra Anutwal and patron of Sri Vedlakshna Gausewa Mahateerth Pathmeda, Swami Dattsharnanand were present.