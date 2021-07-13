OPD services in AIIMS Rishikesh pick up again after unlock

Rishikesh (The Hawk): OPD services in AIIMS Rishikesh have picked up again after unlock. In the first week of this month so far 10, 212 patients have reached AIIMS for Medical checkup. This number is three times more than the patients who arrived in the first week of May.





During the lockdown, in the first week of May, only 3409 patients had reached in the OPD of AIIMS Rishikesh. Whereas in the first week of June, the number of OPD patients was 3709. The weekly figures of OPD patients increased sharply after the unlock and in the first week of July, 10,212 OPD patients were registered here. If we look at the weekly figures before the lockdown, then in the first week of April, 9,793, in the first week of March 12,408 and in the first week of February 2021, only 8,990 patients had reached the OPD of AIIMS.





Figures show that the weekly number of OPD patients has tripled this month since May. From 1st July to 7th July out of 10,212 OPD patients, 1631 patients got their health check-up done in General Medicine Department, 1264 patients in Community and Family Medicine, 577 Ortho and 507 patients in Dermatology Department.





Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that OPD facility has been started again in view of the problems faced by the patients and decreasing cases of corona infection. He said that it is necessary for every person in the OPD area including all campus to follow the covid guide line. Professor UB Mishra, Dean Hospital Administration AIIMS told that patients were avoiding come to the hospital due to lockdown. After the relaxation of the lockdown and the unlock process by the government, the OPDs of various departments have been resumed. He said that OT facilities for general patients would also be restored soon.



