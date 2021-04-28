Online communication facility starts by the social outreach cell of AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Online communication facility has been started by the social outreach cell of AIIMS Rishikesh. Anyone can get medical advice about the treatment related to covid from this online facility.

This facility has started under the guidance of Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS. The Social Outreach Cell of the Department of Community and Family Medicine AIIMS has launched this facility.

Dr. Santosh Kumar Nodal Officer Social Outreach Cell AIIMS said that in view of the ever increasing covid infection, this online platform has been prepared to deal with people's problems and the threat posed by the epidemic. Medical counseling can be obtained through this online facility. He said that it is very important to provide information to the students about the symptoms of corona virus, its effects on health and its treatment. So that they are not unwell mentally and can remain stress free.

Dr. Santosh said that those who are suffering from covid-19 infection and those who are in home isolation or if any person has to get any medical information about covid-19, they can contact Doctor of AIIMS through Google Link.

He said that for information on covid-19 the link of Google Meet can be obtained from the doctors of the Community Task Force. Facility will be available on Monday and Tuesday between 3-4 pm for community and every Thursday and Friday between 3-4 pm for students. Online can be connected to Google Meat Link from http://meet.google.com/aew-kzyw-fgz Whereas to answer your queries, and registration can be done by linking to https://forms.gle/gKNeqdcfPuE1VMVs8.