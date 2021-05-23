No Respite In Covid Cases In U'khand; Govt Data Confusing, Contradictory





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On May 23, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,13,519 on Sunday at 6.30 PM as 3,050 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,47,603 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 54,735. The state's toll shot up to 5,805 as 53 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (compared to yesterday's data, 71 deaths), whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 5,376. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 6,173. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 78.98%, but it was far far below the pan-India average of 87.76%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 716 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal and Nainital followed with 537, 364, 276 and 224 respectively (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, till 3.49 PM 387 fresh infections were detected in the district—big contradiction). That apart, 182 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 178 Rudraprayag, 161 Chamoli, 144 Pauri Garhwal, 96 Uttarkashi, 73 Champawat, 54 Almora and 45 in Bageshwar.