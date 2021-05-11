Top
State News > Uttarakhand > NCB Nabs Partner Of Drug Peddler Tiger Mustafa From Uttarakhand

NCB Nabs Partner Of Drug Peddler Tiger Mustafa From Uttarakhand

 The Hawk |  11 May 2021 3:20 PM GMT

Mandi (Uttarakhand): Mumbai unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday nabbed a partner of arrested drug peddler Tiger Mustafa from Uttarakhand's Mandi.

The arrested has been identified as Bhupendra Negi. Negi, besides being a partner of Mustafa in drug business, is also the owner of the hotel from where Mustafa was arrested last week. On May 2, Mumbai and Goa units of the NCB had arrested Mustafa in a joint operation from Goa on Sunday night recovering a huge amount of drugs from his possession.

—ANI

Updated : 11 May 2021 3:20 PM GMT
