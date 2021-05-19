Top
 The Hawk |  19 May 2021 3:33 PM GMT

NBCC Bags Rs 597-Cr Project In Uttarakhand
New Delhi: State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd said it has bagged a contract worth about Rs 597 crore in Uttarakhand.

It has been awarded the work order for comprehensive design, engineering and project management consultancy (PMC) services for construction and development of infrastructural facilities in the main campus of National Institute of Technology, Uttarakhand at Sumari (Pauri Garhwal).

"NBCC is the Project Management Consultant for this project of the value Rs 596.75 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing. —PTI

Updated : 19 May 2021 3:33 PM GMT
