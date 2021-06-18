Webinar on "challenges of literary journalism" by 'NAVODIT PRAVAH'





































Dehradun (The Hawk): A Webinar on "challenges of literary journalism" was conducted in Dehradun by 'NAVODIT PRAVAH'. Dr. Sudha Pandey, former vice-chancellor of Garhwal University and famous writer presided over the function. Dr. Buddhinath Mishra, The famous poet was the chief guest at the event.





In the webinar, Dr. Sudha Pandey Praised 'NAVODIT PRAVAH' and said, "There was a challenge in front of literary magazines and newspapers from the time of 'UDANT MARTAND'. Many magazines like Chand, Indu, Sarswati etc. faced a lot of harassment." She further said, "Still there are so many challenges and economic crisis is the main cause of this situation. The future of all Indian languages is based on magazines, Electronic platforms & digitalization are not very friendly with real literature and it is the main cause of closing of many literary magazines & newspapers. Covid-19 has brought a lot of problems in every field, even then I hope that 'NAVODIT PRAVAH' will be very successful under the editorship of Sh. Rajneesh Trivedi ." She gave blessings to 'NAVODIT PRAVAH'.





The Chief guest Dr. Buddhinath Misr expressed his views and said, "'NAVODIT SWAR' is now 'NAVODIT PRAVAH' and it is the universal truth that changes is inevitable and always good". He also said, "Earlier most of the Hindi newspapers had a literary supplement on every Sunday but now the scenario has changed and everything is under the control of market. There are so many examples of newspapers and magazines. Even 80% magazines are closed in corona period and in this situation starting a literary magazine like 'NAVODIT PRAVAH' is really a bold step. Dr. Girja Shankar Trivedi was its founder, I pray to god for every success to 'NAVODIT PRAVAH' in future". Sh. Akhilesh Srivastava 'Chaman', the editor of Samkalin Triveni from Lucknow also expressed his views, "This age is a difficult phase for literary journalism, and it is true, only small magazines can save the literature, new initiatives like 'NAVODIT PRAVAH' will really save the literature in society". Poet Dr. Ram vinay singh emphasised, "The 'NAVODIT PRAVAH' is fully capable in creating the literary awareness and I hope that it will be successful in achieving its mission". Dr. Chandrakant Tripathi from Agra and Mrs. Indra Kislay from Nagpur gave their blessings to 'NAVODIT PRAVAH'.





Dr. Renu Pant, a writer from Delhi, welcomed all the guests and writers and thanked all for joining the webinar. Sh. Rajneesh Trivedi, the editor-in-chief of 'NAVODIT PRAVAH' conducted the programme in a very systematic manner. He asked for everyone's support for this weekly newspaper. The first edition of 'NAVODIT PRAVAH' was released in the webinar with great zeal and happiness by all guests and writers.





In this webinar, many writers, famous scholars and renowned persons from all over India like Sh. C.K. Tripathi (AGRA), Dr. Renu Pant (Delhi), Mrs. Indra Kislay, Mrs. Dolly Dabaral, Dr. Minakshi agrawal (Gaziabad), Sh. Subrat Sharma (Kota), Sh. Subodh Sharma (Mathura ), Dr. Laxmi Bhatt (Delhi ), Meera Bajaj, Mrs Kusum Nautiyal, Swami S. Chandra, Dr. Chama Kaushik, Mrs. Rashmi Trivedi, , Dr. Vidya Singh, Priya Dangwal, Dr. Shiv mohan Singh etc. graced the occasion and the programme ended with a new hope in the air.











