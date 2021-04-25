Senior IIS officer Manikant Thakur passes away

IIS community also remembers senior IIS officer Narendra Kaushal who lost fight against Corona last week

New Delhi (The Hawk): Senior IIS officer Manikant Thakur passed away this morning following COVID-19 infection. He was admitted in the Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

Mr Thakur was serving as Chief of Media in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In his illustrious career of 30 years in IIS, he served in different departments of Ministry of I&B including Bureau of Outreach & Communication, News Services Division of AIR and DD News. He held important responsibilities of Head of Reporting in AIR News and DD News.

Senior Officials in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, All India Radio News and Doordarshan News along with Press Club of India have condoled the death of Mr Thakur.

IIS community also remembers senior IIS officer Shri Narendra Kaushal Additional Director General, Uttarakhand, who lost his fight against Corona on 18th April at AIIMS Rishikesh.













Both the officers will be remembered for their professional competence and dedication to public service.