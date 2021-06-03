mini stadium at Kedareshwar in Kapkot, Bageshwar soon

Bageshwar (The Hawk): A Mini stadium at kedareshwar in Kapkot of district Bageshwar will come in existence soon. Bageshwar is well known for the sports activities specially cricket and Taekwando. Some of the player have touched a new height locally, nationally even internationally. Cricketer Manish Pandey a new emerging cricket player has placed in IPL as well as in national team.This is an achievement which is shared by little chess champion master Rautela, Taekwando player also. So fulfilling the need of a mini stadium secretary in charge Mr. Brijesh kumar has released the first installment of the sum if Rs.15.45 lakhs in a row. Mr. Balwant singh Bhauriyal MLA kapkot has expressed a vote of thanks to the state government. All the sports persons, players and persons related to

sports and games have felt happiness. Payjal Nirman Nigam is the construction agency and assured to complete the stadium within the time allotted. Certainly this will boost and promote sports and games activities not only in the districts but states and nation too.