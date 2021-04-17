Doctor, Is There a Mental Health Vaccine?

The short answer is yes and no.

Dehradun (The Hawk): During these unprecedented times of Covid-19, many individuals are coping the best they can, while others are experiencing psychiatric disorders: depression, anxiety, fear and guilt, alcohol use, and sleep-related problems, to name a few. We are truly in the midst of a storm, not knowing what to expect next. This time will go down in history for generations to come.



The Oxford University recently published a study stating that 34% of Covid-19 recovered patients experience long term effects on mental health: psychiatric and neurological disorders. Many of my patients, including those who have not had Covid-19, have reported depressed mood and a feeling of "disconnect" arising from social isolation. Others feel lost and confused, and have anxiety around job security and finances due to the changes in economy. While another group reports family problems resulting from a shift in family dynamics with increased responsibility for children who are now studying at home, while both parents are trying to earn a living. And the last group has intense fears of losing a loved one to Covid-19, or has already lost someone. They fear the rapid mutations of this virus, potential lockdowns, and often ask me when will this end? The answer is, I don't know.



I do know all feelings and concerns are valid. Many lives have been disrupted, family systems have changed, and fears of psychological and physical survival are real. Some folks are more resilient than others, but nonetheless, it does leave an impact on our overall mental well-being.



I'm here to tell you today that there are things you can do to protect your mental health, and those of your loved ones. First of all, we have to accept the rapid change that is happening. It's a new reality and we are forced to re-design our lives to make it through. In other words, we have to learn to live with Covid-19 and all it's mutations. I recommend going back to the roots - using the resources within your body: (1) exercise, a daily jog, for instance (2) eating a balanced diet that supports the immune system (3) meditation for 10 minutes a day (4) yoga and pranayama to keep your body and lungs strong (5) spending time in nature (6) remaining socially connected using technology or social distancing visits (7) learning new skills to expand your job scope (8) exploring new talents (9) making family time a fun time, such as cooking together or game nights (10) helping one another in these pressing times.



I always prefer the natural approach for my patients. In addition to being a psychiatrist, I'm a certified yoga therapist. This helps provide an integrated treatment approach to my patients, and ultimately the patient can rely on their own God-given resources for improved mental health. I find this to be the best outcome.



However, there are some signs, or "red flags " to look out for, in which case professional help may be needed: (1) excessive worrying or feeling restless (2) withdrawal from family and friends (3) changes in appetite or sleep patterns (4) having more "bad" days than "good" days (5) feelings of worthlessness or suicidal thinking (6) quick to anger and irritability (7) increased use of alcohol or other substances (8) trouble concentrating or retaining information (9) loss of libido or other sexual problems (10) having extreme shifts in mood where you feel out of control.



Just know that you're not alone. We are in a unique time, and there's help available around us. The most important thing is a healthy mind, because the mind-body relationship is forever connected. If you keep a positive outlook, find ways to laugh with family and friends, and use this time to generate a "new" you, you'll be better off than most. In other words, convert this adversity into an opportunity to be a better version of yourself. Self-nurture and self-growth can last a lifetime.