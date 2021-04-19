Mental health and ways to counter obesity at yoga camp

Haridwar (The Hawk): At the ongoing camp on yoga in Media centre at Chandidweep, tips were shared on mental health and how to overcome obesity were given.

It is astonishing fact that despite so much of awareness bulletins on physical fitness, even today, mental health is not given importance because of lack of awareness about the value of mental health. While mental health is of eminent value, and it is the basis of our overall health. Today 70% of the disease is psychosomatic, which affects obesity, weight gain, sugar, BP and other diseases, said the yoga expert. In holistic health, mental strength increases our positivity, which inturn increases our immune system. As a result, we get rid of many diseases.

Focusing on the same subject, Dr. Rakesh Verma of Dev Sanskriti University and his team trained yoga practitioners to reduce obesity today.

Under this fitness regime, the postures of Paschimottanasana, Trikonasana, Chakki Chal Asanas, Ardha Halasana, Halasana, Reverse Karni Asanas and Kapalbhati pulse purification pranayama were practiced.

It has been said that yoga is a part of our life, whatever work we do from morning to evening, if it is done correctly, then it is yoga.

Notably, in the first phase, Dr. Sanjay, a representative of Patanjali Yoga Peeth Vice Chancellor Acharya Bal Krishna, gave yoga training. In the second phase, the representative of Devsanskriti University gave training.

On this occasion, Nodal Officer Media Kumbh Fair Manoj Shrivastava informed that this camp is being run in the form of Yoga Kumbh, whose message is reaching the country and abroad.