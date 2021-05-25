May 30 To Be Dedicated To Spirit Of Service: U'khand BJP Chief

Dehradun: As the Narendra Modi government completes two years of its second term in office, May 30 will be dedicated by the BJP to the spirit of service.

Giving this information here on Tuesday, Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik said every party MP and MLA will tour two villages each and distribute masks, sanitisers and rations among people as per their requirements.

Party workers will visit one village each and serve the residents in a similar way, he said.

Yuva Morcha workers will organise 26 blood donation camps across the state from May 28 to 30 and collect 3,000 units of blood.

Yuva Morcha workers are already encouraging people in rural areas to undergo RT-PCR tests and are providing corona kits in coordination with health department authorities to those in home isolation, Kaushik said.

According to the guidelines received from party president JP Nadda, there will be no other programmes on May 30, only the ones meant for the service of people in times of coronavirus, he said. —PTI