Kumbh 2021: 'Sadhus Believe In Participating Symbolically', Says Swami Avdheshanand

 The Hawk |  17 April 2021 3:02 PM GMT

Haridwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Juna Akhada Swami Avdheshanand Giri and appealed Kumbh Mela now should be symbolic amid rising cases of COVID. "PM called me up and inquired about Kumbh and health of sadhus. Most snans are complete, only one remains - of 'bairagis'. Number of sadhus participating in it is very less and they too believe that they should participate symbolically," said Swami Avdheshanand. —ANI

Tags:    Kumbh 2021   Sadhus   Swami Avdheshanand   COVID   Uttarakhand   

