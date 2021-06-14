Kedarnath Priests Continue Sit-in Protest To Disband Devasthanam Board

Dehradun: Priests have been sitting on a silent protest outside the Kedarnath temple, demanding that the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board be disbanded.

On Sunday, the protest by priests entered the third day in which they are also observing a fast.

Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj has said that if the board, which is constituted by the state government, is not dissolved soon, the protest will intensify.

In their opposition against the Devasthanam Board, the priests said that their rights are being played due to the formation of this board.

According to the Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had assured to reconsider the board soon after becoming the Chief Minister. "However, now instead of reconsidering, the board is being expanded, which will not be tolerated at all," they said.

The priests warned that till the board is not dissolved, the agitation will continue.

Ankit Semwal, a member of the Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj said, "At present only symbolic ridicule is being done by the board and if the government does not take a decision soon, then the movement will be intensified."—ANI