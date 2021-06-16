Top
Kedarnath Priest Performs 'Shirshasana' During Protest, Demands To Disband Devasthanam Board

 The Hawk |  16 Jun 2021 2:19 PM GMT

Kedarnath: Kedarnath priest performed 'shirshasana' during protest outside the temple on June 15. Priests have been sitting on a silent protest outside the Kedarnath Temple, demanding that the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board be disbanded. Priests are protesting since past few days and are also observing a fast. Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj has said that if the board, which is constituted by the state government, is not dissolved soon, the protest will intensify.

—ANI

Updated : 16 Jun 2021 2:19 PM GMT
Tags:    Kedarnath   Shirshasana   Devasthanam Board   Uttarakhand   

The Hawk


