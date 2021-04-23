It's Coronavirus Tsunami In U'khand; Health System On The Brink As Daily Cases Breach 4K Mark









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 5:00 PM On April 23, 2021

49 Fatalities Today, Toll 2,021—Haridwar Contributes 1,115 Infections (Local Report 1,175)

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,42,349 on Friday as 4,339 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,07,450 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 29,949. The state's toll rose to 2,021 as 49 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 2,929. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,179. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep downward trend and settled at very poor 75.48 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,605 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital followed with 1,115 (Local Report 1,175), 332 and 317 respectively. That apart, 243 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 187 Champawat, 184 Chamoli, 131 Almora, 78 Tehri Garhwal, 40 Pithoragarh, 38 Uttarkashi, 35 Rudraprayag and 34 Bageshwar.



