IIT Roorkee launches Online Certificate Programs in Data Science and Machine Learning on Coursera

Roorkee (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has launched two online certificate programs in high-demand topics — Data Science and Machine Learning and Advanced Machine Learning and AI — on Coursera, one of the world's leading online learning platform.

"We are happy to announce two certificate courses in data science, machine learning, and AI in partnership with Coursera. This will enable a large number of aspirants to acquire these relevant areas for their professional growth," said Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee is among 150+ top universities, including Yale, University of Michigan, University of Pennsylvania, and Imperial College of London — that offer programs on Coursera.

"For over 170 years, IIT Roorkee has been a leading Indian institution, known for its rigorous technical programs," said Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. "Through our partnership, we are expanding access and allowing more students to learn from IIT Roorkee's renowned faculty. Learners will gain the cutting-edge skills they need to advance their careers while creating powerful networks with their peers."

Certification in Data Science and Machine Learning is designed to equip professionals with competencies in the core focus areas of Data Science and Machine Learning, including Linear algebra, Statistics, Gradient Calculus, and Programming components. The course will develop relevant programming skills in Python and R to help learners understand the algorithms used in data analytics and build knowledge about the selected machine learning algorithms such as linear models, kNN, SVM, Decision Trees, and neural networks, and much more. The program requires no prior knowledge of coding in Python or R. Most of the relevant components are covered in the program. The first cohort is expected to start in October 2021.

The online certificate in Advanced Machine Learning and AI uses hands-on learning to teach the advanced ML techniques and skills needed to build deep learning models and AI applications. The first cohort is expected to start in 2022.