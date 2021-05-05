India To Export Organic Millets To Denmark: Commerce Min

Dehradun / New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry on Wednesday said the first consignment of organic millets, produced in Uttarakhand, would be exported to Denmark.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with Uttarakhand Agriculture Produce Marketing Board (UKAPMB) and Just Organik, an exporter, has sourced and processed ragi (finger millet), and jhingora (barnyard millet) from farmers for exports, which meet the organic certification standards of the European Union.

"Millets are unique agricultural products from India which have significant demand in the global market," APEDA Chairman M Angamuthu said.

In Uttarakhand, many of the common varieties of millets are staple food. The state government has been supporting organic farming and supporting farmers for organic certification.

"The exports of millets to Denmark would expand export opportunities in European countries. Millets are gaining a lot of popularity globally because of high nutritive values and being gluten free also," it added.

At present, organic products are exported provided they are produced, processed, packed and labelled as per the requirements of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP).

The NPOP certification has been recognized by the European Union and Switzerland which enables India to export unprocessed plant products to these countries without the requirement of additional certification. —PTI