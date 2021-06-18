Inauguration of E-conference on "Water Source Sustainability" at IIT Roorkee

Roorkee (The Hawk): A three days E-conference on "Water Source Sustainability" has been inaugurated at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. The E-conference is being organized by the Department of Water Resources Development and Management, IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with the Indian Water Resources Society (IWRS). The conference's objective is to discuss the recent research activities on water source sustainability across the globe. The Chief Guest, U.P Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textile, Government of India, virtually inaugurated the conference. He said that the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' is one of India's flagship mission under which the government is providing water connection in every Anganwadi center and schools. The minimum requirement of water should be available in these taps is the need of the day. This is the source of sustainability. Apart from this, rooftop rainwater harvesting must be mandatory in public buildings and schools for source sustainability. Mr. Singh added that Roof Top Rain Water Harvesting in the school has much beneficial because it maintains the source sustainability and educates the children about it so that later they will know its importance and sensitize people. He apprised the importance of water footprint and emphasized to popularize the concept of a water foot print on the lines of carbon footprints.



In the inaugural session, Professor Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said that the Indian Water Resources Society platform grows proactively to find solutions to many problems by connecting science and technology in this state or nationally, or even globally.

On the one hand, we feel proud to make available the information about drought, flood, etc. through new scientific researches based on available data, on the other hand, these achievements are not meaningful if we are not able to translate this knowledge into something that can be beneficial to the society around us. Hence, the benefits of science and technology should be available to the common people in the simple and vernacular language.

Shri D. P. Mathuria, Vice-President (IWRS) and Executive Director (Technical), NMCG, highlighted the importance of "Water Sources Sustainability". He said that the provision of safe and hygienic drinking water to the vast population of our countr remains a very-very important goal mark for the government and alike other civil societies too.

Prof. Ashish Pandey, Executive Vice-President of, Indian Water Resources Society and Professor & Head, WRD&M Department, elucidated on the contribution of the Society and its illustrious journey. He said that since its inception in 1980, the Society has been disseminating awareness on the need for water conservation and efficiency, especially in agriculture by organizing various national and international seminars, symposiums, and workshops.

In the inaugural session, various awards were conferred to the awardees for their contribution in water resources development and management by the IWRS for the years 2019 and 2020. The inaugural session concluded with a formal Vote of Thanks presented by Prof. Basant Yadav, Orgainizing Secretary of the conference. Students, professors and scientists from IIT Roorkee and other educational institutions, including members of the Water Resources Committee of India, have joined the conference and the delegates from different countries.