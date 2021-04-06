IMA cadets cover approx 450 km in 7 days during Mountain Terrain Bike Hike

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The team comprising 48 gentlemen cadets and three officers of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) covered a distance of approximately 450 kilometers over seven days during a Mountain Terrain Bike Hike.

As per a release issued by IMA, as part of the mid-term break activities, the Mountain Terrain Bike Hike was organised by IMA for the gentlemen cadets.

"Spirit of Adventure remains at the core of military training at IMA...The team comprising 48 gentlemen cadets and three officers of the IMA, covered a distance of approx 450 kilometers over seven days before returning to IMA on April 3," the release said.

It added that the gentlemen cadets enjoyed beautiful hills and valleys cycling through the wild and open space for five days and four nights, for almost 10 to 12 hours a day.

"They traversed places like Nagthat, Lakhamandal, Andie village and Moriyana Top. The hike provided exposure to gentlemen cadets to local places of cultural and historical heritage value as well as an opportunity to interact with local citizens. The thrill and challenge experienced through the hike shall encourage them to take on more such adventures in the future," IMA added. (ANI)