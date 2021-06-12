IMA conducts passing out parade for cadets in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The Indian Military Academy held a passing out parade of the 425 cadets at Chetwod Building Drill Square, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command of the Army.

Lieutenant General RP Singh, Western Army Commander, took the salute of the parade as reviewing officer.

Like last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time also the parents of the cadets are not joining the passing out parade.

The peeping and Oath Ceremony to be held after the parade. 425 Cadets of the passing out batch will become an integral part of the Indian and Foreign Army as lieutenants, in which 341 young military officers will go to the Indian Army, while 84 young military officers will become an integral part of the forces of nine friendly countries Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Bhutan, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Tonga, Maldives and Kyrgyzstan.

After today's parade, the Indian Military Academy will be giving 63381 military officers to the army of the country and abroad, including 2656 military officers received by friendly countries. (ANI)