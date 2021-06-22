IITR concluded an International e-conference on 'Water Source Sustainability'













Roorkee (The Hawk): A three-day International e-conference on "Water Source Sustainability" jointly organized by Water Resources Development and Management Department, IIT Roorkee, and Indian Water Resources Society (IWRS) concluded today. Dr. Vinay Kumar Dadhwal, Director, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, was the chief guest of the valedictory ceremony. Dr. Dadhwal said that water sustainability is an existential challenge to humanity and is also widely acknowledged. He added that water supply management, water demand management, sustainability of water sources in urban and rural areas, sustainable irrigation water management, water environment and health, sustaining water sources under climate change, water governance, and capacity building are the major challenges in the water sector. Thus, it is essential to address the sustainability we have addressed both demand and supply. The largest user is the irrigation sector. The exploitation of groundwater, the challenge and uncertainty of climate change, and water governance are the other essential issues.

Professor Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said that it is essential that the academic departments organize such events to learn from the exchange of ideas from each other. We must gain from others' works, and others also gain from our works. That is only possible by doing such events in which technical tasks are presented; scientific reports are developed, field data is presented, new tools and technologies are developed over time. This sharing of knowledge is the key process by which knowledge grows.

Prof. Ashish Pandey, Head, Department of Water Resources Development and Management and Executive Vice President, IWRS, said that the present conference on water source sustainability is an important aspect of the future sustainability of life on earth. This conference addresses the UN sustainable development goal number six, clean water sanitation, and goal number thirteen, climate action.

Shri D P Mathuria, Executive Director (Technical), National Mission for Clean Ganges (NMCG), Ministry of Jal Shakti, New Delhi, discussed the ambitious programs of Ministry of Jal Shakti, Govt of India to make available the water in rural areas either as drinking water or irrigation water.

Prof. Basant Yadav, Organizing Secretary of the International E-Conference and Secretary, IWRS, presented the details of the three-day conference. He informed that 38 keynote presentations were made in seven plenary sessions by scientists from India and abroad. 16 keynote speakers were from the USA, Canada, Australia, Sweden, Japan, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, Netherlands, Austria. 90 delegates from more than 50 institutions have participated and presented their research works. Prof Basant Yadav gave a formal vote of thanks. Prof. Mohit Prakash Mohanty, WRD&M Department, convened the valedictory session. Students, professors, and scientists from IIT Roorkee and other educational institutions, including executive members of the IWRS and the delegates from various countries, joined the valedictory session.