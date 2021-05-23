ICFRE commemorates International Biodiversity Day 2021 through virtual mode

Dehradun (The Hawk): International Day for Biological Diversity is not only a day to celebrate the biodiversity but also to nurture and reflect on the deep connection between people and nature. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) commemorated the International Biodiversity Day 2021 through virtual mode on 22.05.2021 under the Chairmanship of Director General Shri. A.S Rawat IFS with an overwhelming participation around 200 participants across India. DG ICFRE in his introductory remarks emphasized on the negative impact of anthropogenic activityand climate change on biodiversity and underlined for sustainable managementfor conservation.Subsequently, keynote lecture by Dr. S. P. Singh, Ex-Vice Chancellor, H.N.B. Garhwal University, who emphasizedthe importance of Himalayan ecosystem,Biodiversity andhighlighted the impact of climate change on biodiversity.

The Director, Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding ( IFGTB), CoimbatoreDr. Kunhikannan, highlighted the richness of the Biodiversity of Western Ghats with evidence on the Silent valley to emphasis the increasing link between ecosystem and societal stability. The director, also highlighted key areas of the research that require immediate attention to protect the biodiversity. Dr. Sanjay Singh, Scientist, Biodiversity and Climate Change Division of ICFRE presented onBiodiversity of Central Indiaand emphasized the importance of people's participation for conservation. Senior officers, Scientists, Technical officers and project fellows from across ICFRE institutes and Head Quarter attended the celebration. The program was coordinated by Shri Sudhir Kumar, DDG (Extension) and moderated by Dr. Geeta Joshi, ADG (M&E).