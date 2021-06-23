Hyundai Foundation donates ventilators, sanitizers to U'khand govt

Dehradun (The Hawk): Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., today handed over five ventilators from Air Liquide PSA, 2000 sanitizer bottles (500 ml), 3000 N95 masks, 500 each oximeters and infrared thermometers to Ela Giri, Resident Commissioner, Uttarakhand government .





Under the Hyundai Cares 3.0 initiative the project 'Back to Life' ensures the expedited procurement and delivery of highly critical Oxygen Products to help provide immediate relief across most affected states and cities in India.





Under COVID-19 relief initiative, the Foundation has expedited purchase and supply of critical medical equipment, thereby ensuring a quick dispatch of relief materials to hospitals across most affected states of Uttarakhand , Haryana, New Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.



