House Keeping Staff Briefed About Garbage Disposal Measures At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): During the 'Swachhta Pakhwada' campaign organized at AIIMS, the house keeping staff was informed in detail about the garbage disposal measures and its benefits. On the last day of the campaign, various departments organized various programs related to cleanliness awareness.



During the 'Swachhta Pakhwada' conducted from 1st April at AIIMS, various teams of the hospital organized cleanliness related programs to motivate the patients and their attendants towards cleanliness. The expedition concluded on Thursday.

In the program organized on the last day, the house keeping staff of the institute was explained in detail about the garbage disposal measures and its benefits. While imparting training to Solid Waste Management, the speakers said that unusable solid waste materials cause huge damage to the environment. For soul conservation, water conservation and a clean environment, it is important that waste is managed and disposed of in time.

On this occasion, Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that cleanliness is the basis of life. It is absolutely necessary to adopt cleanliness in daily life. He said that a healthy society is created only by a clean society. Therefore, it is necessary that every person is committed to cleanliness and contribute to the vision of Swachh Bharat. Prof. Ravikant said that diseases are controlled by keeping cleanliness, following it keeps life healthy.

The program was also addressed by prof. Manoj Gupta Dean Academic, Prof. UB Mishra Dean Hospital Affairs and Prof. BK Bastia Medical Superintendent. DMS Dr. Anubha Aggarwal, Nursing Superintendent Manish Sharma, Dr. Pooja Bhadauria, Dr. Levine etc. were present during the program.