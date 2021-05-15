Highest Single-Day 197 Covid Deaths In U'khand, Active Cases Touch 80K





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload leapfrogged to 2,83,239 on Saturday as 5,654 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,93,496 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 80,000. The state's toll zoomed up to 4,623 as 197 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,120. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 4,806. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 68.32%, but it was far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,423 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Pauri Garhwal and Haridwar followed with 1,037, 482 and 464 (733 as per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities) respectively. That apart, 428 cases were detected in Uttarkashi, 405 Tehri Garhwal, 384 U S Nagar, 339 Almora, 246 Pithoragarh, 215 Chamoli, 138 Bageshwar, 51 Rudraprayag and 42 in Champawat.