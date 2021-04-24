U'khand Witnesses Astronomical Single-Day Rise Of 5,084 Covid Cases, 81 Deaths









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On April 24, 2021





Health System Falls Apart; Death Rate Far Exceeds National Average

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,47,433 on Saturday as 5,084 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,08,916 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 33,330. The state's toll climbed to 2,102 as 81 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 3,085. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,466. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep downward trend and settled at very poor 73.87 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,736 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 958, 592 and 378 respectively. That apart, 321 cases were detected in Champawat, 301 Pauri Garhwal, 215 Uttarkashi, 190 Tehri Garhwal, 123 Pithoragarh, 117 Almora, 90 Chamoli, 53 Rudraprayag and 10 Bageshwar.



