Haridwar district administration kicks off 'Champion of Change' program













Haridwar (The Hawk): District administration team started Champions of Change program through Facebook Live discussing challenges and opportunities in Covid times. Speaking in the first episode, the District Magistrate of Haridwar, Mr C Ravi Shankar, said that we have now seen the challenge of Covid-19. He said that the challenge of Haridwar district is different from that of other districts, because just a few days ago, Kumbh Mela was organized here. Such challenges were managed according to the time, which would not have been possible without the cooperation of NGOs, volunteers and other communities.

Referring to the services of Swami Dayadhipananda from Ramakrishna Mission who was present as a guest in the program, the District Magistrate said that his services were commendable at the time of Covid crisis. He conducted a survey of the needy people and distributed 20 kg ration kits to them. In the second wave of Covid, the availability of beds in hospitals was a challenge. Accepting that challenge, they started a 50-bed hospital initially, which was later increased to 200 beds, in which 1400 people were successfully treated. He appreciated the services of Swami Dayadhipananda.



Swami Dayadhipananda of Ramakrishna Mission while speaking in the "Champion of Change" program through Facebook Live said that Ramakrishna Mission is an international organization. The organization considers 'Nar Sewa as Narayan Sewa, serving humanity as serving the God. Describing about the Covid Hospital established by the organization at Kankhal, Haridwar, he said that everyone got cooperation from ward boy to higher level in the operation of the hospital. It was the need of the hour that the corona patients should be reassured and engaged so that they do not feel alone. "For this we used to serve the corona patients who wanted to serve them by wearing PPP kits, following all the guidelines, and it was completely successful, because after testing, no symptoms of any kind were found in those who were going to serve, " he said.



Swami Dayadhipananda appreciated the SIDCUL Industrial Association and said that it played an important role in helping in the time of crisis. Apart from this, other institutions also contributed their fullest at such a time, due to which we were able to treat people at very reasonable rates. He expressed his heartfelt thanks to all. He said that whenever there is any crisis in the society, Ramakrishna Mission has been working selflessly since the time of Swami Vivekananda, considering 'Nar Sewa as Narayan Sewa'. He said that we all have to work together for a strong society. He praised the District Magistrate for giving him full cooperation on every occasion. On this occasion, he called upon the youth to come forward for service.



The District Magistrate said in the program that we want to see every volunteer as a 'Champion of Change'.

On this occasion, Mr C Ravi Shankar presented a mug with his signature to the guest Swami Nityasudhananda, Secretary and Swami Dayadhipananda, Medical Superintendent, Swami Ramakrishna Mission as a token of respect. Officials of concerned departments including Narendra Yadav, Chief Horticulture Officer were present.

