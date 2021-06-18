Green Skill Development Programme generates employment opportunities













Dehradun (The Hawk): Shri Ravi Agrawal Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change visited ENVIS (Environmental Information System) Resource Partner on Forestry and Forestry Related Livelihoods at Forest Research Institute Dehradun on 18th June 2021 to review and monitor ongoing programmes.





Shri Agrawal was apprised of various activities and progrmmes executed by the ENVIS-FRI. He saw various ENVIS publications viz., Forestry Bulletin on thematic issues; especial books on Bamboos and Eucalypts; different issues of Forests News Digest – A bimonthly publication. He appreciated the outreach awareness progrmmes of FRI Center on International Day of Forests, Ozone Day, Wildlife Week, Biodiversity Day, World Environment Day involving school, college, and university students. He also appreciated the implementation of Green Skill Development Programme of MoEF&CC New Delhi by ENVIS Resource Partner on Forestry and Forest Related Livelihoods at Forest Research Institute, Dehradun where 32 GSDP training programmes were organized during Financial Year 2018-19 and 2019-20 by ICFRE Institutes benefiting 596 participants. He informed that the government has a target of imparting training to seven lakh participants for employment generation, by the end of this financial year. He stressed over the need to increase participation of secondary level students significantly to achieve the objective of this government scheme.





On this occasion, Sh. Arun Singh Rawat Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education and Director FRI informed that FRI has developed new modules for Green Skill Development Programme to enhance participation and employment generation opportunities to the young generation. He said that the GSDP training programmes will be imparted by all ICFRE institutes throughout the country. The meeting was attended by all Head of Divisions of FRI, Coordinator ENVIS and employees of ENVIS Center.











