Governor Distributes Relief Material To The Temporary Staff, Daily Wage Workers

 The Hawk |  17 Jun 2021 4:09 PM GMT

Rajbhawan, Nainital (The Hawk): Governor Smt Baby Rani Maurya distributed relief material to the temporary staff and daily wage workers at Rajbhawan Nainital on Thursday. She asked about their well-being. Governor Smt Maurya said that many families suffered due to COVID and faced problems such as unemployment and uncertainty. They should be provided every possible help through collective efforts.

All the officials and staff of Rajbhawan were present on the occasion.

Updated : 17 Jun 2021 4:09 PM GMT
