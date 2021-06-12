425 Gentlemen Cadets Pass Out From Indian Military Academy On 12 June 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): 425 Gentlemen Cadets of 148 Regular Course and 131 Technical Graduate Course, including 84 Gentlemen Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries passed out from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, observing strict protocols of COVID-19. The Gentlemen Cadets displayed inspiring enthusiasm and zeal, and put up an excellent parade which was reviewed by Lt Gen RP Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Command.

The Western Army Commander complimented the Instructors and Gentlemen Cadets for the excellent parade, immaculate turnout as well as the crisp, synergised drill movements indicating high standards of training and discipline imbibed by the young leaders. The Army Commander complimented and thanked the parents of the passing out course who had motivated their wards for having chosen such a noble profession to serve the Nation.

The entire ceremony was conducted with due COVID precautions, including wearing of masks, gloves and drill formations adapted to maintain requisite distance between files and columns while executing the drill movements over the Drill Square against the impressive backdrop of Chetwode building.

The 'Pipping Ceremony', which is traditionally done by the parents of the Gentlemen Cadets, was this time carried out by the staff and instructors while observing strict social distancing and personal protection protocols.

The Reviewing Officer presented the following awards:-

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Battalion Under Officer Mukesh Kumar.

Gold Medal for the Gentleman Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit was awarded to Academy Under Officer Deepak Singh.

Silver Medal for the Gentleman Cadet standing Second in the Order of Merit was awarded to Battalion Under Officer Mukesh Kumar.

Bronze Medal for the Gentleman Cadet standing Third in the Order of Merit was awarded to Academy Cadet Adjutant Loveneet Singh.

Silver Medal for the Gentleman Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from Technical Graduate Course was awarded to Junior Under Officer Daksh Kumar Pant.

Silver Medal for the Gentleman Cadet standing First in the Order of Merit from Foreign GCs was presented to Junior Under Officer Kinley Norbu.

Chief of Army Staff Banner for standing Overall First amongst 16 Companies for the Spring Term 2021was awarded to Dograi Coy.

While being conducted in a scaled down format on account of prevailing COVID conditions, the Passing Out Parade retained its ceremonial grandeur. The Parade was earlier preceded by a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the Academy War Memorial in which the Academy remembered its 889 Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Nation through the years. All trainees committed themselves to follow the same path of bravery and selfless courage.



