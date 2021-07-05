Online Course On Fundamentals Of Respiratory Care In Covid-19 Begins At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): On the subject of fundamentals of respiratory care in COVID-19 has begun, online course was organized under the aegis of AIIMS Rishikesh and Indian Association of Respiratory Care.





Program catered to understanding the basic principles of treating COVID-19 and the same was discussed by national and international experts on respiratory diseases. Respiratory Therapy, as a course is yet to receive its due importance in India. AIIMS Rishikesh is the first institute in North India, where B.Sc course has been started in this discipline since last 2 year. The course is also unique in the fact that no other any AIIMS in the country presently provides for such training. The understanding of national and international experts is that a dedicated respiratory therapy workforce is crucial in the management of respiratory diseases and will play a vital role in pandemics.





During the program Proffessor Ravikant Director AIIMS stressed on the development of the respiratory therapists and in general the paramedical personnel while citing his working experiences from iconic hospitals in the West. He appreciated the lead taken by the Department of Pulmonary Medicine at AIIMS, in the development of such a vital course and hailed it as a pre-emptive solution for pandemic crises in the future.





Smt. Kavita Narayan, Advisor of national human resources for the health cell, ministry of health and family welfare government of India also highlighted the necessity for capacity building in the field to match international standards and Recognised the efforts being made in the direction. Professor Manoj Gupta, dean academic emphasized on the need for the programme and urged for an increase in seats for training such healthcare professionals. Professor Anjan Trikha, Department of Anesthesia, AIIMS, Delhi appreciated the efforts of AIIMS Rishikesh in this direction and said that this would inspire other institutions to start a similar course.





The HOD of Pulmonary Medicine at AIIMS Rishikesh, Prof. Girish Sindhwani detailed the contents and scope of this course at AIIMS Rishikesh. He expressed hope that the course will help decentralize patient treatment, reduce the burden on tertiary care hospitals and improve a grass root understanding of respiratory diseases in the masses. he said that About 1200 participants from the country and abroad registered for the program which was simulcast on YouTube.





Professor Shailendra Kumar Handu Dean Allied Health Sciences, Dr Lokesh Saini Assistant Professor Department of Pulmonary Medicine AIIMS Rishikesh, Jitin K. Sreedharan General Secretary and Dr. Manjush Karthik Chairman of Indian Association of Respiratory Care were the other dignitaries present in the program.



