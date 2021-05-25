FRI celebrates 135th birth anniv of Rash Behari Bose













The unsung revolutionary of India's freedom struggle

Dehradun (The Hawk): Forest Research Institute Dehradun celebrated the 135th birth anniversary of Shri Rash Behari Bose on 25th May, 2021 through virtual mode. Sh. Arun Singh Rawat, IFS, Director General Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education and Director FRI graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Sh. Rawat said that Rash Bihari Bose is one of the most prominent Indian revolutionaries. He lived with a motive to free India from British imperialism. From Delhi conspiracy to the formation of the Indian National Army, Rash Bihari Bose played a crucial role in the history of the Indian freedom movement. He was born on May 25, 1886, in village Subaldaha, Bardhaman district, in Bengal. Under the supervision of his grandfather, Rash Bihari Bose was initially educated in Subaldaha and later in Dupleix College at Chandernagore. The French Revolution of 1789 had a deep impact on Rash Behari. Rash Behari Bose was not a very attentive student. He was a daydreamer with a mind preoccupied with revolutionary ideas.

Sh. Rawat further shared that he joined the Government press in Shimla on his father's wish. He was appointed the copy-holder in the press and was able to master English and typewriting. Later he worked in Kasuali but with a mind full of enthusiasm and patriotism Bose was not happy with such kind of jobs. Rash Behari Bose came to Dehra Dun as a guardian tutor in the house of Pramantha Nath Tagore. The "master of disguise", the great revolutionary, spent some time at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in the Doon valley and stayed at Ghosi Gali in Paltan Bazaar. The streets of Dehradun, its Raja PN Tagore garden, and most prominently the Forest Research Institute (FRI) is testimony to the great revolutionary. Having quit his home city of Calcutta due to the infamous Alipore Bomb Case (1908), Bose's tenure at FRI as a Head Clerk was the most defining moment in his revolutionary career.

The Bengal wing of the revolutionary party sent him to Dehra Dun with the purpose of converting members of the Indian Army to a revolutionary cult. Rash Behari tried to get himself enlisted in the Army, but he could not succeed. He then joined the Forest Research Institute, Dehra Dun. He was trying to raise recruits from among the Bengali residents in Dehra Dun. He maintained close contact with the revolutionary leaders in Bengal and Punjab. The job in the FRI was useful for him to execute his plans for manufacturing bombs and to direct the revolutionary movement from places which the Government did not suspect and could not easily locate.

While he was working as a clerk at the FRI, he took a 37-day leave for the bomb conspiracy to assassinate Lord Charles Hardinge in 1912. By the time, the British realised who the mastermind of the conspiracy was, he escaped to Japan. It is known that he joined FRI in 4 September 1906 and was later promoted to the rank of head clerk, drawing a salary of Rs 65. His service was terminated on the grounds of prolonged absenteeism in May 1914. Not much is known about his stay in Dehradun. It is said he used to live in Ghosi Gali. A road is named after Rash Behari Bose in FRI campus .

On this occasion, an online declamation contest was organised involving university students, where Mansi Singhal, Sudan Singh and Sanchi Pandey from FRI Universiity begged first, second and third prize, respectively. Ms. Shambhavi, Class VIII student from St. Patrick's Academy Dehradun, begged for the best poster award among school children. Ms. Navya Bhandari Class X student from Ann Mary School Dehradun and Ms. Diksha Uniyal, Class XII, Convent of Jesus and Mary won second and third prize in this category. Among university students Mr. Sachin Kumar and Ms. Garima Kumari from Forest Research Institute deemed to be university secured first and second prize whereas third prize was given to Ms. Nitika Bansal from Chandigarh University. The competition were judged by Sh. N. Bala, Dr. Tara Chand and Dr. Abishek Verma Scientists from FRI Dehradun.

Sh. N. Bala Head, Forest Ecology & Climate Change Division and Dr. Vijender Panwar Coordinator ENVIS Center of FRI thanked about one hundred participating officers, scientists, technical officers, research scholars, and students to make online celebrations a success.