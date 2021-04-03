Focus On Coronavirus Testing, Treatment Of People: U'khand CM To Officials

Dehradun: Expressing concern over a spike in coronavirus cases, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday directed officials to focus on testing and treatment of coronavirus patients besides extending vaccination facilities to rural areas, according to a statement.

Uttarakhand should become a state with 100 per cent vaccination, the chief minister said during a review meeting, asking officials to prepare a fool-proof plan for this.

He asked officials to ensure compliance of the treatment protocol to reduce the fatality rate.

Rawat said fresh awareness campaigns should be held involving people who command social respect to teach people the importance of masks, hand sanitisation and social distancing.

The chief minister, who is himself working from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 22, asked officials to ramp up testing in view of the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar and make arrangements required for the safety of people during the forthcoming 'Char Dham Yatra' season. —PTI