Elderly Man Killed By Elephant In Uttarakhand

 The Hawk |  2 Jun 2021 3:54 PM GMT

Kotdwar (Uttarakhand): A 74-year-old man was killed after being assaulted by an elephant in Kotdwar range of Lansdowne forest division on Tuesday.

Shivdutt Joshi (74) was attacked by the pachyderm when he along with his wife Leela Devi and others had gone to the forests of Sigaddi to collect fodder, Lansdowne DFO Dipak Singh said. The residents of Jaidevpur Sigaddi from where Joshi hailed informed the forest department officials about the incident. They rushed Joshi to the Base Hospital in Kotdwar where he was declared dead. —PTI

Updated : 2 Jun 2021 3:54 PM GMT
Tags:    Uttarakhand   Elephant   DFO   

