Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Dont Think Hell Get Justice: Mukul Rohatgi On Pak Allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav To Appeal His Conviction

'Don't Think He'll Get Justice': Mukul Rohatgi On Pak Allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav To Appeal His Conviction

 The Hawk |  11 Jun 2021 4:02 PM GMT

Dont Think Hell Get Justice: Mukul Rohatgi On Pak Allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav To Appeal His Conviction
X

Nainital: Pakistan's National Assembly passed a bill that allowed Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal his conviction in its high courts. Speaking on it, former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi said, "It may be a small welcome step. I personally feel that the judicial system and atmosphere in Pakistan is such that India is treated as an arch enemy. So, I do not think that he will get justice in an appeal just by getting an Indian lawyer." —ANI

Updated : 11 Jun 2021 4:02 PM GMT
Tags:    Kulbhushan Jadhav   Pak   Uttarakhand   Mukul Rohatgi   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X