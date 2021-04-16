Dhyana Yog in Kumbh mela Media Centre draws appreciation

















































Haridwar (The Hawk): In the ongoing Kumbh mela, media Centre developed in Chandidweep of Neeldhara area, is spreading the message of Life management through yoga. In the morning session of Yoga in Yoga studio, stress management tips were given by the experts. During the session, exercise, Pranayam and meditation help a person to keep stress at bay.

In the camp, yoga expert Dr Sanjay from Patanjali Yog peeth as representative of Acharya Bal Krishna, said that one must take out atleast 30 minutes out of 24 hours for one's own self. With this, one gets strength to control one self. He said the Bhramari and Udgeet are best recommended pranayama to deal with stress. A person who is regular practitioner of yoga, does not have to manage stress since his life is always stress free, no matter what the circumstances are.

Dr Sanjay said that yog was not only a handful of exercises but knowing and connecting with oneself. To understand that one one consciousness abides all. He said that yoga makes a overhauling change in the persona of an individual. In simple words, yog is based on spiritual discipline and subtle science. It balances our body mind and soul.

Representative from Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya said that the practitioner of yoga gets connected from individual consciousness to cosmic consciousness.

Manoj Srivastava, the nodal officer Kumbh Mela said that to spread the message of yoga across the world, yoga studio has been developed in the media centre. he said that in the first phase, representative from Patanjali yog peeth, gave yoga training. In the second phase, representative from Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya gave yoga training.



























