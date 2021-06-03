Delhi HC issues summons to Ramdev over Coronil

Top
 The Hawk |  3 Jun 2021

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday issued summons to yoga guru Ramdev on a suit by the Delhi Medical Association seeking to restrain him from disseminating false information about Patanjali's Coronil kit that it is a cure for COVID-19.

The high court orally asked the counsel for Ramdev to tell him not to make any provocative statement till the next date of hearing on July 13 and respond to the suit.

The DMA, on behalf of its doctor members, said Ramdev's statement affects as that medicine does not cure coronavirus and it is misleading.

—PTI

