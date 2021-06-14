Top
Home > State News > Uttarakhand > Dehradun: BJP Mahila Morcha leader, three held in land grabbing case

Dehradun: BJP Mahila Morcha leader, three held in land grabbing case

 The Hawk |  14 Jun 2021 6:45 AM GMT

Dehradun: BJP Mahila Morcha leader, three held in land grabbing case
X

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Dehradun's Clement Town Police on Sunday arrested the state secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha, Reena Goyal, her two sons, and her colleague for allegedly grabbing the property of an elderly couple after their death.

According to the police, all four were sent to prison after producing them in court.

SSI, Clement Town Police Station, GS Negi said that the heirs of this property live in America, taking advantage of this, BJP leader Reena Goyal broke the locks of the closed property after meeting with her family members and occupied the property.

"Suresh Mahajan, owner of the property lives in America, he lodged a complaint with the police through email, after investigation, the leader of BJP Mahila Morcha, her two sons and an aide Anuj Saini have been arrested and sent to jail," said Negi. (ANI)

Updated : 14 Jun 2021 6:45 AM GMT
Tags:    Dehradun   BJP   Mahila Morcha   land grabbing case   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X