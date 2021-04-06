Dark Days Bounce Back In U'khand: Daily Covid Cases & Death Toll Grow By Leaps & Bounds









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:30 PM On April 6, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,602 on Tuesday as 791 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 96,647 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 3,607. The state's toll rose to 1,736 as seven more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State zoomed up to 1,612. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 351. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State further nosedived to 93.29 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 303 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar and Nainital followed with 183 and 107 respectively. That apart, 75 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 45 Pithoragarh, 41 U S Nagar, 11 Bageshwar, 7 Uttarkashi, 6 Almora, 5 Rudraprayag, 3 Chamoli, 2 Champawat and 1 in Pauri Garhwal.

