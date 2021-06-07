Daily nCoV Cases Further Plummete To 395 In U'khand, 32 More Succumb









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On June 7, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload zoomed up to 3,34,419 on Monday at 6.00 PM as 395 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,07,574 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state appreciably came down to 14,122. The state's toll shot up to 6,731 as 21(?) more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 32 fatalities were added today), whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,992. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 2,335. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 91.97%, but it was much below the pan-India average of 93.94%, 97.8% in UP, its parent State and 99.08% in not-too-distant Gurugram. Again, the positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 6.72% vis-a-vis pan-India's 5.78% and UP's 0.3%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 94 fresh cases, whereas Almora, Haridwar and U S Nagar followed with 64, 62 and 39 respectively. That apart, 35 cases were detected in Nainital, 23 Tehri Garhwal, 22 Chamoli, 18 Pauri Garhwal, 12 Pithoragarh, 11 Champawat, 10 Uttarkashi, 3 Rudraprayag and 2 in Bageshwar.





