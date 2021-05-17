Daily Covid Cases Decline, Yet 136 Deaths Trigger Panic In U'khand





Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 9:30 PM On May 17, 2021



Toll Breaches 5K, Caseload Fast Inching Towards 3 Lakhs

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload leapfrogged to 2,91,005 on Monday as 3,719 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 2,02,177 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 78,608. The state's toll zoomed up to 5,034 as 136 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 5,186. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 3,647. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State went up to 69.48%, but it was far far below the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 752 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar followed with 464 (at 9.30 PM) (542 as per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities well before 7.00 PM). That apart, 449 cases were detected in Chamoli, 410 U S Nagar, 299 Tehri Garhwal, 229 Uttarkashi, 226 Rudraprayag, 205 Pauri Garhwal, 200 Almora, 180 Pithoragarh, 153 Champawat, 106 Nainital and 46 in Bageshwar.