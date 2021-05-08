Daily Covid Cases Continue To Outstrip Day-To-Day Recoveries; Virus Keeps On Striking Terror In U'khand









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On May 8, 2021

State Logs 8,390 Fresh Cases Today, 118 Fatalities

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 2,38,383 on Saturday as 8,390 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,58,903 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 71,714. The state's toll climbed to 3,548 as 118 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 4,758. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 4,771. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State futher nosedived to 66.66% against the pan-India average of 82.33%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 3,430 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Haridwar and Nainital followed with 1,159, 812 and 636 respectively. That apart, 424 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 322 Champawat, 271 Rudraprayag, 266 Uttarkashi, 247 Almora, 237 Bageshwar, 208 Pithoragarh, 203 Pauri Garhwal and 175 Chamoli.



