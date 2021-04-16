Covid Wave Hits U'khand With A Vengeance; New Cases, Deaths Keep Mounting









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On April 16, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,18,646 on Friday as 2,402 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,00,857 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 13,546. The state's toll rose to 1,819 as seventeen more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State shot up to 2,424. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,080. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep decline and settled at 85.01 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,051 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 539, 296 and 220 respectively. That apart, 76 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 52 Champawat, 48 Almora, 39 Tehri Garhwal, 29 Chamoli, 19 Bageshwar, 17 Rudraprayag, 14 Uttarkashi and 2 Pithoragarh.

